Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks indexes are mixed on Wall Street as investors pore over another batch of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 were up slightly after an hour of trading, while the Nasdaq composite was edging lower. Goldman Sachs rose after turning in solid results, but rival banks Wells Fargo and Bank of America fell after releasing their quarterly results. Concho Resources soared following a report that ConocoPhillips was in talks to acquire it. Treasury yields were lower despite a report showing inflation at the wholesale level rose more last month than expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September, a bigger increase than economists had been expecting. The Labor Department says the increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs. That’s the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May when coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages. Energy prices fell in September for a second month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs says its profits jumped sharply in the third quarter, helped by a strong performance by its trading desks and less need to set aside funds to cover potentially bad loans. The investment bank says it earned $3.62 billion, or $9.68 a share, up from a profit of $1.88 billion, or $4.83 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet, and were nearly double from a year earlier. Goldman Sachs put aside $278 million in the quarter to cover potentially bad loans. That’s a fraction of the $1.59 billion it set aside in the second quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments. The bank says the aim is to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people and to signal to researchers and the pharmaceutical industry that people living in poor countries need access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. It is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160 billion to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank said its pandemic response programs are reaching 111 countries.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places. The order issued last week by the Democratic governor limited the number of customers in any indoor establishment to 25% of capacity. The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued, saying the order amounted to “defacto closure.” Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel blocked the order today and set a court date for Monday.