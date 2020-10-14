Stocks slip

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street as talks drag on in Washington over another economic stimulus package. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% in afternoon trading after spending the morning swaying between small gains and losses. The White House and Congress still have differences over providing more aid to the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also fell, and markets overseas were mostly subdued. Treasury yields were lower despite a report showing inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected last month. Crude oil rose, sending energy stocks higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, will extend the suspension of debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of more than $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Today’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.

UNDATED (AP) — Facing public skepticism about rushed COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. health officials are planning an extra layer of safety scrutiny for the first people vaccinated when shots become available. A new poll shows a quarter of Americans say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, a slight increase since spring. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 46% of Americans want the vaccine and 29% aren’t sure. In addition to rigorous final testing, officials plan repeated check-ins via text message to see how early vaccine recipients are feeling. Some states are planning their own safety reviews.

UNDATED (AP) — UnitedHealth Group has exceeded third-quarter forecasts, and the nation’s largest health insurance provider is hiking its 2020 earnings outlook after holding off while trying to sort out COVID-19’s impact. Health insurers have approached 2020 forecasts cautiously, even though many reaped huge profits in the first half as the spreading pandemic kept people home and out of the health care system. UnitedHealth today announced a new 2020 forecast range that largely exceeds expectations but told analysts to expect a conservative approach to 2021.

UNDATED (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry. If a federal judge approves the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition. In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim’s Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period. Pilgrim’s Pride had been scheduled to face price-fixing charges in federal court tomorrow. The company’s former president and CEO and former vice president were indicted separately on price-fixing charges in June.