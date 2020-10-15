Stocks lower, IMF urges more economic support

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street today, giving the S&P its third straight loss this week. The S&P fell 5.33 points or 0.2% to 3,483.34. The Dow dropped 19.80 points, or 0.1%, to 28,494.20. It had been down 332 points in the early going. The Nasdaq composite gave up 54.86 points, or 0.5%, to 11,713.87. Rising infections in Europe and new measures to contain the coronavirus there motivated traders to pull money out of riskier investments. United Airlines slumped after reporting that its revenue plummeted over the summer. Small-cap stocks bucked the downward trend and ended higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession is tentative and uneven and “marked by significant uncertainty” as confirmed coronavirus cases spread in many countries, global finance ministers warned Thursday. The policy-setting panel of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund concluded a virtual meeting Thursday with a joint statement that warned of permanent damage from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s unless countries receive further economic support.

HONG KONG (AP) — Miniso, a Chinese discount retailer known for its fashionable but affordable household products, raised $608 million in a U.S. initial public offering in New York. The retailer is the latest Chinese company to list in the U.S., amid tensions that have taken U.S.-China relations to their worst level in decades. The company’s founder, who owns an 80% stake in the company, is set to become a billionaire following the listing, with a net worth of about $4 billion. Miniso found success in brick-and-mortar retailing by modeling itself after Japan’s 100-yen stores, which sell a variety of products at about $1 each. The company has over 3,000 stores globally, more than 60% of them in mainland China.

BRUSSELS (AP) — With both sides digging in their heels as another deadline passed, the European Union and Britain are demanding concessions from one another in talks on a basic trade deal that would soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic for all. On the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a potential cutoff point for negotiations, EU leaders meeting in a summit said, it was now up to “the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American. Department of Justice officials in San Francisco said that the 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years through a web of offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis and secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland. Brockman is scheduled to appear Thursday. Prosecutors also announced that Robert F. Smith will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle his own tax probe. Brockman’s company says in a statement that the allegations were outside his work with the company.