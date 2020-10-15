Stocks slip

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its third straight loss this week. Rising infections in Europe and new measures to contain the coronavirus there motivated investors to pull money out of riskier investments. European markets fell broadly after France imposed a curfew on many of its biggest cities and Londoners faced new travel restrictions. United Airlines slumped after reporting that its revenue plummeted over the summer. Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields moved lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have fallen this week as the key 30-year loan reached a new all-time low for the 10th time this year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year mortgage fell to 2.81% from 2.87% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.69% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.35% from 2.37%. Home loan rates have marked a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — International finance ministers are warning that the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession is tentative and uneven and “marked by significant uncertainty” as confirmed coronavirus cases spread in many countries. The policy-setting panel of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund concluded a virtual meeting today with a joint statement that warned of permanent damage from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s unless countries are given further economic support. The panel endorsed a six-month extension of a suspension on debt payments that was approved yesterday by the Group of 20 major industrial countries. And it urged the G-20 to go further at a meeting next month and adopt a framework for managing the crushing debt burdens of many low-income countries.

UNDATED (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should rethink their usual plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, citing increased coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that given the rise in cases, people need to “double down on fundamental public health measures” because he says “they can make a difference.” At Thanksgiving, millions of Americans travel to gather with families and friends. Fauci says this November may need to be different, considering ”each individual family” and evaluating the risk-benefit. The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert says its especially important because people traveling over the holiday often pass through crowded transportation hubs such as airports.

NEW YORK (AP) — Barnes & Noble says the personal information of its shoppers may have been stolen after its computer systems were hacked. The bookseller told shoppers in an email Wednesday that hackers could have had access to their email address, name, phone number, home address and list of books they have bought. The company said credit card numbers and other payment information wasn’t taken because it was encrypted. It did not say how many customers may have been affected.