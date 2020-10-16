Must-watch videos of the week

Biz/Tech

A tense encounter with nature, a teen sets two world records and Bill Gates interviews for a job. These are the must-see videos of the week.

Heart-racing hike

When you go on a hike, you typically expect peace and tranquility. That was not the case for one Utah man, who was stalked by a cougar during a run. The animal lunged at the runner several times and followed him for six minutes. Fortunately, the standoff ended without incident.

Reaching new heights

Think you’re tall? Prepare to feel small. Seventeen-year-old Maci Curran has set two Guinness World Records for having the longest legs. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches, the teenager puts her height to good use on the volleyball court, and aspires to be the world’s tallest model.

‘Self-starter, ambitious’

Listen to what Bill Gates has to say if you have ever had trouble answering the question, “Why should we hire you?” The Microsoft co-founder and business magnate answered questions from Steph Curry as part of the NBA star’s new interview series. The two also discussed technology and the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber breaks the internet

Are you a fan of Justin Bieber? How about Crocs? Well, now you can have your cake and eat it, too, because the performer has collaborated on a new line of footwear. The new singer-inspired shoes were so popular that the Crocs site was overwhelmed, and before long the shoes were sold out. Be on the lookout for resales online, as they are sure to be a hit holiday gift.

News worth waking up for

Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom are more than just neighbors. They are also both economists and professors at Stanford University who won the Nobel Prize for their work in auction theory and creating new auction formats. When the Nobel Prize committee was unable to reach Wilson, Milgrom decided to pay a surprise overnight visit to share the exciting news.