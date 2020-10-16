Stocks broadly higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end a choppy week of trading slightly higher. If the gains hold, the S&P 500 would mark its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in afternoon trading, clawing back all its losses from a day earlier. Retailers and other companies that rely on spending by consumers were doing well after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month and well above the rate that economists were expecting. European markets were also higher while Asian markets ended mixed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, more than double the previous record, as the coronavirus pandemic cut revenues and sent spending soaring. The Trump administration reports that the deficit for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion. It was also $2 trillion higher than the administration had estimated in February before the pandemic hit. It surpassed the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 when the Obama administration was spending heavily to shore up the nation’s banking system and limit the economic impacts of the 2008 financial crisis.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says the company was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, a move that had prompted cries of censorship from the right. Dorsey tweeted today that “straight blocking of URLs was wrong” and the Twitter has updated its policy and enforcement to fix it. Dorsey was weighing in after an executive at the social media company announced changes to its policy on hacked content. Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post citing unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son.

LONDON (AP) — British regulators say Instagram will clamp down on “hidden advertising” by social media influencers. The Competition and Markets Authority said Instagram’s owner Facebook has committed to tightening up policies to restrict influencers who don’t disclose they’re being paid to promote businesses on its platform. It’s part of an investigation into the influencer industry the watchdog launched two years ago. Regulators are concerned that Instagram wasn’t doing enough under consumer protection laws to stop hidden advertising, which is illegal in the U.K. They want to make it a lot harder to mislead people with posts that aren’t labeled as ads.

LONDON (AP) — The British government says trade talks with the European Union are effectively over and the country must prepare for a no-deal break with the bloc, despite EU leaders declaring that negotiations will continue next week. The EU said at a summit in Brussels that it is willing to keep talking, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said Friday that the talks are “over” unless the EU “fundamentally” changes its approach. EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he plans to travel to London next week, but it’s unclear whether talks will take place. Both sides insist the other must change course in order to secure a deal before a post-Brexit transition period expires on Dec. 31.