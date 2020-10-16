Stocks mixed, Deficit hit record, Retail sales rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a choppy week of trading today as a late-afternoon stumble led U.S. stock indexes to a mixed finish. The S&P ended the day just a fraction of a point higher after a burst of selling erased a 0.9% gain. Despite a three-day stretch of losses, the benchmark index still managed to finish higher for the week, its third straight weekly gain. The S&P rose 0.47 points to 3,483.81. The Dow gained 112.11 points, or 0.4%, to 28,606.31. The Nasdaq fell 42.32 points, or 0.4%, to 11,671.56. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 5.08 points, or 0.3%, to 1,633.81.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Friday that he had just got off the phone with Trump who approved the major disaster declaration. The White House earlier said the Federal Emergency Management Agency rejected the request because it was not supported by data needed for approval.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, more than double the previous record, as the coronavirus pandemic cut revenues and sent spending soaring. The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion. That surpasses the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009 when the Obama administration was spending heavily to shore up the nation’s banking system and limit the economic damage from the 2008 financial crisis.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose strongly in September as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods. U.S. retail sales jumped 1.9% last month making it the fifth month of growth in a row. The increase was more than double what was economists expected. And it’s up from the 0.6% increase in August. Sales at clothing stores rose 11%, accounting for much of September’s overall growth. At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores up 5.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, the weakest showing since spring and a sign that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession may be faltering just as confirmed viral infections are resurging in much of the country. The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7% drop in April.