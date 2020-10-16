Stocks rise…Retail sales stronger than expected

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in morning trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end a choppy week of trading slightly higher. If the gains hold, the S&P 500 would mark its third straight weekly gain. Retailers and other companies that rely on spending by consumers are doing well after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month, well above the rate that economists were expecting. European markets were also higher while Asian markets ended mixed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose strongly in September as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods. The Commerce Department says retail sales jumped 1.9% last month, making it the fifth month of growth in a row. The increase was more than double what was economists expected, and it’s up from the 0.6% increase in August. Sales at clothing stores rose 11%, accounting for much of September’s overall growth. At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores up 5.7%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6% in September, the weakest showing since spring and a sign that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession may be faltering. The Federal Reserve reports that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7% drop in April during the spring lockdowns of businesses that paralyzed the economy. The key category that reflects manufacturing output fell 0.3%. At the same time, mining output, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 5.6%. Production at utilities rose 1.7%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer says it can’t seek emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine before the third week of November — and that’s if everything goes well. The announcement by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla reflects estimates from leading scientists that it’s unlikely data would start to emerge until November or December showing any of the leading vaccine candidates work. Bourla made clear the issue isn’t just whether the vaccine prevents virus infection. For safety, at least half the participants in Pfizer’s 44,000-person study must be tracked for two months after their last dose.

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. government officials are launching a new study testing three drugs to tamp down an overactive response by the immune system that can cause severe illness or death in people with COVID-19. The U.S. National Institutes of Health says the study will enroll 2,100 hospitalized adults with moderate to severe COVID-19 in the United States and Latin America. All will get the antiviral drug remdesivir (rehm-DEHS’-ih-veer) plus one of the three “immune-modulating drugs” or a placebo. The drugs are Bristol Myers Squibb’s Orencia and Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade, which are sold now for rheumatoid arthritis, and an experimental drug from AbbVie called cenicriviroc. The drugs inhibit “cytokine storm,” an overproduction of chemicals the body makes to fight infections that can damage lungs, kidneys and heart.