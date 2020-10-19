Stocks fall…GM electric SUV…Conoco buying shale producer

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as optimism fades that Washington will deliver more badly needed aid for the economy before the election next month. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell nearly 57 points, or 1.6%, to 3,426. The Dow dropped 410 points, or 1.4%, to 28,195, while the Nasdaq composite extended its losing streak to a fifth day, losing 192 points, or 1.7%, to 11,478.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when it makes a major manufacturing announcement tomorrow. That would make Spring Hill is likely to be the GM’s third electric vehicle factory. The consulting firm LMC Automotive predicts that the Lyriq, the company’s first electric SUV, will be built in Spring Hill. It says GM is expected to build other electric vehicles at Spring Hill as well.

NEW YORK (AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. That gives the companies a major presence in the Permian Basin, the top-producing oil field in the U.S. The combined company, if approved, would be among the largest U.S. oil producers, with production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The deal comes as many oil producers are struggling to make ends meet. Oil prices have remained low for months. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, could help the companies save $500 million annually.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran TV industry executive Channing Dungey will be taking over as chairman of the Warner Bros. Television group. During her tenures at ABC and Netflix, Dungey shepherded hit series including “Scandal.” Warner Bros. says she will succeed veteran Warner executive Peter Roth when he steps down from the post early next year. In 2016, Dungey became the first African American head of a network entertainment division. After her ABC career that spanned 14 years and several executive posts, Dungey was hired by Netflix in late 2018 as its vice president for original series. She resigned earlier this month, sparking reports that she was destined for Warner Bros.

UNDATED (AP) — A lawyer says misdemeanor charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic. Karl Manke’s lawyer says the case fizzled after the Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 said Whitmer used an unconstitutional law as the foundation for emergency orders to control the virus. While barbershops and salons were ordered closed, 77 year old Manke, 77 declaring that “government is not my mother.” His lawyer said the county prosecutor’s office is dropping the case.