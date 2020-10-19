Stocks mixed…No aid bill yet…ConocoPhillips buys Concho

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of another busy week for corporate earnings news. The S&P climbed 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading today. IBM will report its latest quarterly results after the closing bell, while Netflix, Comerica and Procter & Gamble will follow on Tuesday. Traders were encouraged to see that China’s economy grew at a nearly 5% annual pace in the last quarter as it emerged from pandemic lockdowns. However, prospects for getting another U.S. stimulus package done before the election seemed to fade.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is quickly moving past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump are not on the same page, and if they don’t resolve their differences soon, virus relief will have to wait. Trump’s Republican allies are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now says it’s too puny. Once the measure fails, Republicans plan to turn the chamber’s full attention to confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

UNDATED (AP) — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion. Concho’s common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips shares. The combined business will have an enterprise value of approximately $60 billion and a combined resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work. But many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin. A quarter have even considered quitting their jobs as worries related to the pandemic weigh on them, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About 7 in 10 workers cited juggling their jobs and other responsibilities as a source of stress along with fears of contracting the virus.

LONDON (AP) — Irish privacy regulators have opened two investigations into Instagram over the social media site’s handling of young people’s data after a U.S. data scientist aired concerns that Instagram made public the email addresses and phone numbers of people under 18. The minimum age to use Instagram is 13. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said it launched investigations in September after receiving complaints. Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it’s in “close contact” with the commission and is “cooperating with their inquiries”.