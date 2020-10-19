Stocks slip…Russian hacking charge…Max flight upcoming

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling in afternoon trading on Wall Street after initially making gains following a report that China’s economy grew at a 5% annual rate in the last quarter. In the U.S., the focus remains on the potential for new stimulus measures for the U.S. economy. Hopes for additional aid remain muted as negotiations in Congress stall. Investors are also preparing for a busy week of corporate earnings reports. Procter & Gamble, Netflix and IBM are a few of the larger companies that will reveal the extent of the virus pandemic’s impact during the most recent quarter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says more Americans than ever obtained a basic bank account in 2019. But the report did not take into account the coronavirus pandemic and historic recession, government experts warned, and it’s highly likely that a number of Americans will end up unbanked yet again. The FDIC estimates that 5.4% of Americans are now considered unbanked, a record low for that metric since the report started in 2009. Roughly one out of four households making less than $15,000 a year do not have a bank account.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Boeing 737 Max might be flying over the East Coast before year end. All Max jets around the world have been grounded since early 2019 after two deadly crashes. American Airlines says it plans to operate one Max flight a day from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 between Miami and New York. American is still considering how much it will use the plane after that. The airline says it will begin selling the flights on Friday. Federal regulators are currently reviewing Boeing’s changes to the plane. In all, 346 people died in crashes of Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Russian military officers sought to disrupt the French election the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses through computer hacking. That’s according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed today that details attacks on a broad range of political, financial and athletic targets. The indictment also accuses the defendants, all alleged officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in destructive attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and in a hack-and-leak effort directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 election. The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in American elections.

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union are edging toward resuming their troubled trade talks, after the bloc’s chief negotiator said he was ready to “intensify” negotiations on the legal text of an agreement. The move came days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the talks were effectively over unless there was a “fundamental” shift from the bloc. The U.K. left the bloc on Jan. 3. Today, Brexit minister Michael Gove welcomed the EU’s new stance, but the prime minister’s office said talks could only resume if the EU moved still further.