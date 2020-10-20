Earnings boost stocks to gains … Netflix disappoint

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have closed broadly higher as Wall Street welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports. Technology, communication and financial stocks powered most of the gains. Traders bid up shares in several companies, including Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, Albertsons and Travelers. Others didn’t fare as well. Netflix shares fell in after-hours trading after the streaming service reported third-quarter earnings and a tally of new subscribers that fell short of analysts’ expectations. The S&P 500 rose 16.20 points to 3,443. The Dow gained 113.37 to 28,308m while the Nasdaq composite snapped a five-day losing streak, rising 37 to 11,516.

UNDATED (AP) — Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes. The summer slump came as more people sought refuge from the pandemic outdoors and major U.S. professional sports resumed play, offering entertainment alternatives to the world’s most popular video streaming service. The drop-off disclosed today in Netflix’s latest earnings report was more dramatic than management had warned it might be.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he’ll schedule a vote if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are able to seal an agreement on a huge COVID-19 relief bill. The Kentucky Republican’s remarks came as Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have arrived at a critical phase of their talks — a deadline day of sorts — if any relief is going to be enacted by Election Day. The contours of a potential deal are taking shape behind the scenes even as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies are recoiling at the administration’s tolerance for a $2 trillion package.

BERLIN (AP) — German media outlets are reporting the two founders of a Panama-based law firm at the center of a tax haven scandal exposed by the so-called Panama Papers are being sought on international arrest warrants issued by Germany. Munich’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported Tuesday that German-born Juergen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca are being sought by Cologne prosecutors on charges of accessory to tax evasion and forming a criminal organization. Cologne prosecutors confirmed to the outlets that they had issued international arrest warrants for two people, but would not give further details and did not pick up their telephones for further comment.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The window opens later this week for the final round of testing of Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered spacecraft as the company inches toward commercial flights. Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses updated New Mexico lawmakers on the progress during a meeting Monday. The space tourism company already has done nine flights from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, including two glide flights by the spaceship. Moses says the upcoming test will mark the third space flight for Virgin Galactic and the first from New Mexico. Two pilots will crew the flight and cargo including several research projects will be carried in the cabin.