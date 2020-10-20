Stocks gain…More older jobless…Masks while traveling

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street following several solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Investors are also monitoring last-ditch efforts in Washington to get more aid for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% in afternoon trading, recouping some of its losses from a day earlier.

UNDATED (AP) — Older workers are facing higher unemployment than midcareer workers during the pandemic, according to a study released today from the New School. Researchers found that workers 55 and older lost jobs sooner, were rehired slower and continue to face higher job losses than their counterparts ages 35 to 54. From April through September older workers unemployment rate was 9.7% versus 8.6% for midcareer workers, based on a six-month rolling average. The rate was far worse for workers who are black, female or lack a college degree. It is the first time since 1973 that such an unemployment gap has persisted for six months or longer.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CDC is strongly recommending that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear masks, but it’s still stopping short of requiring face coverings to prevent spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is still being transmitted in the U.S. and internationally through travel. The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations. All leading U.S. airlines require passengers other than small children to wear masks during flights, but enforcement can be spotty. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined to require masks.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is imposing strict coronavirus restrictions on England’s second-largest city, after talks with officials in Greater Manchester failed to reach an agreement on financial support for people whose livelihoods will be hit by the new measures. Johnson, who has been struggling to impose his plan for localized restrictions on restive regions, said he “bitterly” regrets ordering measures that would damage businesses. But he stressed that not acting would put lives and the healthcare system in Manchester at risk.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to spend $2 billion to convert its Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant into a third U.S. site to build electric vehicles. The Detroit automaker also says it will spend another $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles. The company will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a small electric SUV, at the Spring Hill factory. GM says gasoline-powered Cadillac SUVs will continue to be built at the plant, and it will also get additional unspecified electric vehicles.