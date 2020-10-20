Stocks open higher…Google a target…Home construction up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders look over several solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. They’re also monitoring last-ditch efforts in Washington to get more aid for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in the first few minutes of trading. Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial and Travelers all rose after reporting quarterly results that were better than analysts were expecting. Overseas markets were mixed and Treasury yields held steady.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Google has been abusing its online dominance in online search to stifle competition and harm consumers. The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Google has long denied the claims of unfair competition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% in September after having fallen in August as home building remains one of the bright spots for the economy. The Commerce Department reports that the September increased pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7% drop in August. Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2% to 1.55 million units.

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese drugmaker says it is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries. The chairman of SinoPharm Group says testing is “in the last kilometer of a long march.” He gave no indication when results are expected. China’s fledgling drug industry is part of a global race to produce a vaccine and has four candidates in final stages of testing. Health experts say, however, that even if China succeeds, stringent certification rules in the United States, Europe and Japan might mean its vaccine can be distributed only in other developing countries.

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland’s national carrier says it will cut 700 jobs – or over 10% of its workforce – by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair is heavily focused on flights from Europe to Asia. The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all global airlines to halt most of their flights. Finnair has already temporarily laid off a large part of its 6,500 staff and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year.