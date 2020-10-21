Stocks rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher as negotiations continue in Washington on more aid for the economy, though prospects remain cloudy that anything can happen soon. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in morning trading. Stocks of social media companies were leading the way after Snap reported even bigger jumps in revenue and in the number of Snapchatters than analysts expected. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s made progress with the White House in talks on more stimulus for the economy, and she hopes discussions will continue. But even if they can reach a compromise, it may face stiff resistance in the Senate.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials tell The Associated Press that Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion. OxyContin is the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic. The officials say Purdue will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws. The deal doesn’t release any of the company’s executives or owners from criminal liability, and a criminal investigation is ongoing. The owners are members of the wealthy Sackler family. The Justice Department officials weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pressing the White House not to move ahead. McConnell told fellow Republicans yesterday that he has warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided $2 trillion relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election. The White House says negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to bring modest progress, but veteran lawmakers say there is not enough time to enact a relief bill by Election Day.

LONDON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is battering Britain’s public finances, pushing government borrowing to a record last month as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up the economy. The Office for National Statistics says the government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds, or $47.1 billion, in September, pushing borrowing for the first six months of the year to 208.5 billion pounds. That’s the highest figure since records began in 1993. Tax revenue dropped 11.6% from a year earlier. At the same time, support for individuals and businesses contributed to a 34% increase in day-to-day spending. The figures underscore the challenges faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government as it tries to control a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

NEW YORK (AP) — JC Penney expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection before Christmas under a new ownership agreement that would save tens of thousands of jobs. The beleaguered, century-old retailer says it has filed a draft asset purchase agreement with the two biggest mall owners in the United States. Substantially all of retail and operating assets of the company will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. Details of that deal first emerged last month in bankruptcy court.