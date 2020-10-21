Stocks shift between small gains and losses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are shifting between small gains and losses as negotiations continue in Washington on more aid for the economy. Prospects remain cloudy that anything can happen soon. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading. Stocks of social media companies headed higher after Snap reported even bigger jumps in revenue and in the number of Snapchatters than analysts expected. Netflix fell 6.8% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after it said growth in its subscriber rolls slumped by more during the summer than it had forecast. It also reported a weaker quarterly profit than analysts expected, following a surge earlier this year when people were yearning for things to watch amid coronavirus-caused lockdowns.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, will plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion. OxyContin is the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating federal anti-kickback laws. The deal doesn’t release any of the company’s executives or owners from criminal liability, and a criminal investigation is ongoing. One state attorney general says the deal fails to hold accountable members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company. Family members say they had “ethically and lawfully,” while also expressing “deep compassion” for those addicted to opioids.

NEW YORK (AP) — After watching the explosive growth at electronic payment start-ups like Square, JPMorgan Chase has launched its own version to lure small business owners increasingly relying on technology during the pandemic. The bank’s new QuickAccept checking account will allow businesses to process card payments almost instantly and have the funds available the same day. The bank says QuickAccept is only available to businesses with Chase accounts and same-day funding is free if the money goes into a Chase Business account. Square charges 1.5% plus processing fees for same day funding, according to its website.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A public-interest foundation is testing a smartphone app that could make it easier for international airline passengers to securely show they’ve complied with COVID-19 testing requirements. It’s an attempt to help get people back to flying after the pandemic sent global air travel down by 92%. The Switzerland-based Commons Project Foundation was conducting a test of its CommonPass digital health pass today on United Airlines Flight 15 from London’s Heathrow to Newark Liberty International Airport, using volunteers carrying the app on their smartphones. Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection were observing the test.

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say the armor of a seemingly indestructible beetle offers clues for designing stronger planes and buildings. The aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle can withstand being crushed by forces almost 40,000 times its body weight. In a study published in the journal Nature, a group of scientists explains why the beetle is so squash-resistant: The insect’s armor is layered and pieced together like a jigsaw. That’s what helps it avoid being stomped, squished or pecked to death. The researchers say designs inspired by the beetle’s armor could help engineers build tougher airplanes, buildings and vehicles.