Stocks slip, Congress, CSX, TESLA beat estimates

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) _Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as negotiations continue to drag on in Washington over delivering more aid for the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus, and she hopes discussions will continue. Even if they reach a compromise, it may face stiff resistance in the Senate. Stocks of social media companies rose after Snap reported even bigger jumps in revenue and in the number of Snapchatters than analysts expected. The S&P fell 7.56 or 0.2% points to 3,435.56. The Dow lost 97.97 points, or 0.4%, to 28,210.82 after briefly beening up 141 points. The Nasdaq gave up 31.80 points, or 0.3%, to 11,484.69.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX’s third-quarter profit fell 14% but the railroad says it handled nearly as many shipments as last year, as volume recovered from the depths of the shutdowns earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said today that it earned $736 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter. That’s down from $856 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. In addition to the results that topped Wall Street expectations, CSX announced plans to spend $5 billion repurchasing its own shares. CSX said the total volume of carloads it delivered during the quarter was 3% below last year.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla charged through a summertime auto industry sales slump in the U.S. to post stronger-than-expected net earnings for the third quarter. The electric car and solar panel maker says Wednesday that it made $331 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fifth-straight profitable quarter. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, Tesla made 76 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 57 cents. Revenue from July through September was $8.77 billion, also passing analysts’ expectations of $6.3 billion, according to FactSet. Tesla relied heavily on revenue from selling electric vehicle credits to other automakers so they can meet government fuel economy and pollution regulations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that the U.S. economy grew at a “slight to modest” pace in September and early October. But many areas of economic activity were still hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed report made public Wednesday said that the pace of economic activity varied greatly among sectors. Housing demand showed solid gains, helped by very low mortgage rates, but conditions in commercial real estate continued to deteriorate. That sector has been hurt by the closing of thousands of restaurants and other retail establishments.

UNDATED (AP) — A federal judge is demanding answers after the U.S. Education Department rejected 94% of claims for student loan forgiveness it had agreed to process after being sued over delays. A U.S. District Judge in California scrapped the settlement Monday and is considering barring the agency from denying claims until the case is decided. The dispute stems from a 2019 lawsuit brought by 160,000 borrowers who say the Education Department illegally stalled their claims for loan relief. The students claim they were defrauded by their schools. The Education Department says many claims were submitted for ineligible programs or failed to make a case for loan relief.