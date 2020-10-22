Markets decline…Airline woes…Blue Bell charges

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have declined as investors watch for signs of progress in negotiations over a U.S. economic aid plan. Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo retreated. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P and Dow were off 0.3%. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus. Any agreement might face resistance in the Senate. Markets are also swinging between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook without an aid package.

LONDON (AP) — The parent company of British Airways says it cut its fourth-quarter passenger forecast to 30% of last year’s level as government restrictions imposed to control the second wave of coronavirus infections reduces demand for flights. International Airlines Group made the announcement Thursday as it posted a third-quarter operating loss of 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion), compared with a profit of 1.4 billion euros in the same period last year.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has demanded Washington stop ‘political oppression’ of Chinese media after more were required to register as foreign missions but gave no indication whether Beijing might retaliate. The latest order, which required Chinese newspapers and other outlets to register their employees in the United States, adds to conflict over technology and security that have plunged U.S.-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —Authorities say the former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover up a 2015 listeria outbreak linked to the company’s ice cream that killed three people in Kansas and sickened several others. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a federal grand jury in Austin, Texas, returned a seven-count indictment charging Paul Kruse with six counts of wire fraud and one count to commit wire fraud. This comes a little more than three months after a judge threw out previous charges against Kruse because prosecutors didn’t present them to a grand jury.

UNDATED (AP) — Career and technical education is viewed as a gateway to good jobs. But a new Hechinger/AP analysis on enrollment data from 40 states finds a deep racial divide in who benefits. The analysis shows Black and Latino students were often less likely than their white peers to enroll in science, technology, engineering and math and information technology classes. The analysis was based primarily on data from 2017-18. States will be required to report the data to the federal government.