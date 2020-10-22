Stocks move lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street after starting the day with modest gains. Traders are looking over the latest company earnings reports while watching for signs of whether political leaders in Washington can agree on an economic aid plan in the two weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Most big companies have been reporting better profits for the summer than expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels. With confirmed infections having neared 60,000 in the past week, the highest level since July, many consumers have been unable or reluctant to shop, travel, dine out or congregate in crowds — a trend that has led some employers to keep cutting jobs. Several states, such as Ohio and Idaho, are reporting a record number of hospitalizations from the virus.

DALLAS (AP) — The losses are building at U.S. airlines as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into air travel. American Airlines says it lost $2.40 billion in the third quarter, and Southwest Airlines reported a loss of $1.16 billion. Those losses came in the July-through-September quarter that is normally a strong one for airlines, taking in most of the peak summer vacation season. But most travelers were grounded this summer by fear and travel restrictions intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. American’s revenue tumbled 73%, and Southwest’s revenue fell 68% from a year ago. Airlines are cutting workforces and borrowing billions from the government and private sources to outlast the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the latest sign that the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic. On a seasonally adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units. That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble.

UNDATED (AP) — The Coca-Cola Co. says it saw gradual improvement in the third quarter as it turned its focus to emerging leaner from the global pandemic. Atlanta-based Coke said its revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion. That was well ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $8.4 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. It was also better than the 28% drop in revenue the company saw in the second quarter. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the company has accelerated a planned reorganization that will put more emphasis on fast-growing brands. Coke is retiring several underperforming products by the end of this year, including Tab diet soda.