Stocks edge higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after shifting between small gains and losses throughout the morning. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also edged higher. They’re the latest flits in the stock market’s meandering trading over recent weeks as investors gauge the chances of Washington reaching a deal on more support for the economy. Time is running out to get something done before

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP push against Facebook and Twitter has accelerated after Republican senators threatened the CEOs of the social media companies with subpoenas to force them to address accusations of censorship in the closing weeks of the presidential campaign. With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted today to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey don’t agree to testify voluntarily. The committee wants to hear from the executives about what the subpoena document says is “the suppression and/or censorship” of recent New York Post articles about Democratic president nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Facebook declined comment and there’s no immediate comment from Twitter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $2.9 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to the Malaysian 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a corruption scandal. In addition, several current and former top executives at Goldman will have to return millions of dollars in pay and bonuses to the company, a financial penalty for those in charge when the scandal unfolded. Goldman Sachs Malaysia entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn. As part of its plea, the company admitted that it “knowingly and willfully” conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York University’s Langone Medical Center will strip the Sackler name from its biomedical institute following the Justice Department’s announcement that Purdue Pharma will plead guilty to federal criminal charges over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic. Purdue Pharma is owned by members of the wealthy Sackler family, and they have been blamed for fueling the opioid crisis by playing down the risks of the powerful painkiller OxyContin. Family members have said they acted “ethically and lawfully.” The move to remove the Sackler name from the NYU facility follows decisions by other academic and cultural institutions to distance themselves from the Sacklers.

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at Macy’s flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. Macy’s says more than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, and that makes it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Santa also won’t be making in-person visits this year at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. Macy’s said it will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games and get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop.