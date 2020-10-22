Stocks higher, Remdesivir approved, GAP, malls moves

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher on Wall Street today. Several earnings reports from big U.S. companies came in better than analysts had expected, which helped put investors in a buying mood. And, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress was being made on talks to deliver more stimulus to the economy. The S&P rose 17.93 points or 0.5% to 3,453.49. The Dow gained 152.84 points, or 0.5%, to 28,363.66. The Nasdaq composite added 21.31 points, or 0.2%, to 11,506.01

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ-ih-veer) is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. Its maker, Gilead Sciences Inc., said today that the drug is approved for people at least 12 years old who need hospitalization for their coronavirus infection. The company is calling it Veklury. A large U.S. study found it cut the time to recovery by five days — from 15 days to 10 on average. It has been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring and works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.

DALLAS (AP) — The losses are building at U.S. airlines as the coronavirus pandemic cuts into air travel. American Airlines said today that it lost $2.40 billion in the third quarter, and Southwest Airlines reported a loss of $1.16 billion. Those losses came in the July-through-September quarter that is normally a strong one for airlines as that is the peak summer vacation season. American’s revenue tumbled 73%, and Southwest’s revenue fell 68% from a year ago. Airlines are cutting workforces and borrowing billions from the government and private sources to outlast the virus.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap is moving away from the nation’s malls. The San Francisco-based brand was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country. Gap said today it’s closing 220 stores by early 2024. The parent company is also shuttering 130 Banana Republic stores. The moves are part of a three-year plan that will see Gap focus on outlets and its e-commerce business. Gap joins other clothing retailers in trying to reinvent themselves during COVID. The pandemic forced many non-essential stores to temporarily close in the spring and early summer.

HAVANA (AP)— Cuba says the island has lost nearly $5.6 billion in one year as a result of economic sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump. Cuba’s Foreign Minister decried what he said is a growing number of sanctions suffocating the island, a topic that is on the agenda for next year’s U.N. General Assembly session. He says the political hostility has reached “feverish levels.” Cuba’s Foreign Minister says the $5.6 billion loss occurred between April 2019 and March 2020, compared with $4.3 billion the previous year.