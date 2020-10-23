Investors wait…Japan, Britain deal…Walmart sues feds

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World shares and U.S. futures have advanced after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final debate before the Nov. 3 election. Stocks rose Friday in Paris, London and Tokyo but declined in Shanghai. The debate over, investors will again be focused on hopes for another round of aid for the U.S. economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said progress was being made on talks to deliver more stimulus but it remains unclear if the Democrats and Republicans will manage to set aside their differences to provide help for businesses and millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Britain have signed a free trade deal in the first such major post-Brexit deal. It reduces tariffs on Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan and on auto parts for Japan’s Nissan plant. A British trade official and Japan’s foreign minister appeared at the signing ceremony in Tokyo. The deal is expected to boost British trade with Japan by 15 billion pounds, or $19.5 billion. British-made coats and shoes, Stilton cheese and British biscuits will become cheaper in Japan. The new deal needs parliamentary approval in both nations before taking effect at the beginning of next year.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) says its revenue rose 9.9% in the first nine months of this year, but growth slowed due to U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. Huawei Technologies, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and switching equipment for telecom companies, gave no figure for the three months ending in September but said sales growth for January-September fell from the 13.1% reported for the first half of the year. The White House says Huawei might facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, and have stolen data from at least two servers. That’s according to an advisory issued Thursday, less than two weeks before the presidential election. The alert describes an onslaught of recent activity from Russian state-sponsored hacking groups in against state and local networks, some of which were successfully compromised.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is suing the federal government in a pre-emptive strike in the battle over its responsibility in the opioid abuse crisis. The government is expected to take civil action against the world’s largest retailer, seeking big financial penalties, for the role its pharmacies may have played in the crisis by filling opioid prescriptions. But on Thursday, Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the opioid crisis.