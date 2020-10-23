Stocks down slightly

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slightly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as more U.S. companies report results for the summer earnings period. The S&P 500 index is on track for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Losses in technology stocks are outweighing small gains in health care and other sectors. Drugmaker Gilead (GIHL’-ee-uhd) rose after U.S. regulators gave formal approval to its antiviral drug remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ-ih-veer) to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American Express’ fourth-quarter profits dropped by 39% as the pandemic’s deep impacts on travel, entertainment and dining dramatically affected results of the credit card giant. The New York-based company earned $1.07 billion, or $1.30 a share, down from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. While AmEx has not been as negatively impacted by defaults and delinquencies as other credit card companies, the company’s bottom line has been hit hard by its business model tied into the well-to-do traveling and dining out. AmEx’s discount revenue, or the money it makes off of each swipe or tap of an American Express card, was roughly $4.99 billion in the quarter. That’s down from $6.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.

PARIS (AP) — The international organization that monitors protections against money laundering and terrorism financing says fraud related to coronavirus is on the rise. The Financial Action Task Force said fraud linked to counterfeit medical supplies and economic stimulus measures and online scams are hitting governments hard around the world. Separately, the Paris-based organization kept Pakistan on its so-called gray list, saying the country had failed to meet six of its 27 recommendations and particularly needed to act more decisively against financing for terrorism.

BAGHDAD (AP) — This year’s plunge in oil prices has left the Iraqi government struggling to pay the salaries of its public sector employees. Delays in pay have thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of civil servants into turmoil, and the crisis is raising fears of instability ahead of mass demonstrations later this week. The government’s massive public payroll soaks up nearly three-quarters of all state expenditures. To address that it needs the backing of political factions who depend on handing out state jobs to supporters to entrench their power.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks saw third-quarter profit rebound as the company clamped down on costs and auto sales recovered after the coronavirus lockdowns of earlier in the year. The company raised its outlook for expected earnings. Daimler (DYM’-lur) now says it expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Highly profitable vehicles such as the GLA, GLB and GLS sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings, as did the economic recovery in China, said CFO Harald Wilhelm. The existing version of the S-Class luxury sedan also did well even though it is being replaced by a new model.