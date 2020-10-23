Stocks mixed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street as more U.S. companies report encouraging results for the summer earnings period. The S&P 500 index edged higher in the early going, though it’s still on track for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Barbie maker Mattel soared after its latest earnings blew past analysts’ forecasts. Capital One was also sharply higher after turning in robust results. Drugmaker Gilead (GIHL’-ee-uhd) rose after U.S. regulators gave formal approval to its antiviral drug remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ-ih-veer) to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June.

MADRID (AP) — A grim year for the Spanish tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic stretched into September, when overnight hotel stays were down 78% on the same month last year. Spain is the world’s second most popular vacation destination, after France, but hotel stays in the first nine months of 2020 were down 71% from 2019, the national statistics agency said Friday. September was the seventh straight month to record a sharp drop. Before the pandemic, tourism generated 12% of Spain’s GDP and provided 2.6 million jobs.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has announced the entire country will become a “red zone” of strict anti-COVID-19 restrictions starting tomorrow, a step short of a lockdown. The measures, expanded from local red zones, include wearing masks at all times outdoors and switching all primary schools to remote learning. Restaurants can provide takeout only for another two weeks and gatherings cannot exceed five people, except for professional activity. People over 70 are asked to stay home. The move came as the nation of 38 million hit another daily record of new registered infections — over 13,600 and 153 deaths.

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have requested a 10-year jail term and a fine of 750,000 euros, nearly $890,000, for a Russian man accused of using ransomware in a 135 million-euro fraud using the cryptocurrency bitcoin. Alexander Vinnik is facing charges of extortion, money laundering and criminal association. He is also wanted in the United States and Russia. A series of attacks on French businesses and organizations between 2016 and 2018 led to 20 victims paying ransom demands issued in bitcoin, one of the more widely used cryptocurrencies.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers say plant-based products that do not contain meat can continue to be labeled “sausages” or “burgers.” The EU parliament has rejected proposals backed by meat industry lobbyists that could have led to a ban on the terms. The decision means veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops. Europe’s largest farmers’ association wanted to ban the terms, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with words that bring meat to mind was misleading consumers. Those against banning the terms say they help promote environmental policies by improving the vegetarian products’ marketing.