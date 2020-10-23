Stocks mixed, AE profit drop, AstraZeneca resumes testing

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shrugged off a sluggish start and ended mostly higher on Wall Street today. The S&P rose 11.90 points or 0.3% to 3,465.39, it’s second straight gain but still posted its first weekly loss in four weeks. Facebook led gains in communications stocks. Intel fell sharply after reporting weakness in its data center business. Intel’s drop pulled the Dow to a small loss. The Dow dropped 28.09 points, or 0.1%, to 28,335.57. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, gained 42.28 points, or 0.4%, to 11,548.28. The index had been down 0.6%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American Express’ fourth-quarter profits dropped by 39% as the pandemic’s deep impacts on travel, entertainment and dining dramatically impacted results of the credit card giant. The New York-based company earned $1.07 billion, or $1.30 a share, down from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. While AmEx has not been as negatively impacted by defaults and delinquencies like other credit card companies, the company’s bottom line has been hit hard by its business model tied into the well-to-do traveling and dining out. AmEx’s discount revenue, or the money it makes off of each swipe or tap of an American Express card, was down from $6.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.

UNDATED (AP) — AstraZeneca is resuming late-stage testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. The British drugmaker said the Food and Drug Administration gave the company the go-ahead today. Testing of the vaccine was halted worldwide last month because of a British study volunteer’s illness. Studies had resumed earlier outside the U.S. The AstraZenca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is one of several vaccine candidates for final-stage testing around the world. It is being testing in 30,000 people in the United States.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joe Biden has said the quiet part out loud on climate change. The Democratic presidential candidate spelled out for voters in yesterday’s final debate that staving off the worst of global warming will require a “transition away” from the oil and gas industry over time. It’s the same thing Biden has said in written climate plans. But the GOP has moved quickly to use Biden’s statement against Democrats in down-ticket races. While polls show Americans are concerned about climate change, it’s not clear if Biden’s explicitness on the causes — oil, gas and coal — will hurt him Nov. 3.

UNDATED (AP) — A ransomware attack that hobbled a Georgia county government in early October reportedly disabled a database used to verify voter signatures in the authentication of absentee ballots. It is the first known case of a ransomware attack affecting an election-related system during the 2020 cycle. Federal officials and cybersecurity experts are concerned that ransomware attacks — even those not intentionally targeting election infrastructure — could disrupt voting and damage confidence in the integrity of the Nov. 3 election. A county spokeswoman did not return phone calls seeking to confirm two published reports that the voter signature database was disabled in an Oct. 7 attack.