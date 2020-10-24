Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished the week mostly lower. The S&P managed a modest gain Friday but still fell 18.42 points, or 0.5% to 3,465.39 for the week, its first weekly loss in four weeks. The Dow lost 270.74 points, or 0.9%. The Nasdaq dropped 123.27 points, or 1.1%. The Russell 2000 gained 6.69 points, or 0.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is giving a green light to Delta Air Lines and Canada’s WestJet, who want to work together in setting schedules and prices. Normally cooperation like that would violate antitrust laws, but the Transportation Department on Friday gave tentative approval to the airlines’ request for immunity from those laws. The department proposes in return that the airlines surrender some of their takeoff and landing rights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The government says the joint venture between Delta and Westjet will increase options for travel between the U.S. and Canada. The deal would be reviewed in five years.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region. The nation’s largest utility said Friday it could black out customers in 38 counties — including most of the San Francisco Bay Area — as forecasts called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather. The safety shutoffs were expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and last into Tuesday, affecting 466,000 homes and businesses, or more than 1 million residents assuming between two and three people per home or business customer.

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has joined other Balkan countries in signing an agreement with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers. Bulgaria joined North Macedonia and Kosovo, neighboring nations that also signed the “Clean Network” security agreement on Friday. It is part of a Trump administration effort to exclude tech giant Huawei (WAH’-way) and other Chinese companies in 5G networks.

LONDON (AP) — Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered Saturday in London to protest a proposed U.S.-U.K. trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parliament to protest the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal, which the U.K. government is counting on to cushion the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Demonstrators are worried the agreement will relax rules for food imports from the U.S.