Stock tumble, Dunkin talks send stock higher, No deal yet

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling to their worst day in a month as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy. Meanwhile, there’s no deal in sight for an aid package from Congress before the election on Nov. 3. Stocks of companies that need the virus to abate and the economy to return to normal had some of the sharpest losses on Wall Street. Stocks also weakened across much of Europe and Asia. In another sign of caution, Treasury yields were pulling back after touching their highest level since June last week.

UNDATED (AP) — The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it’s held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high. Dunkin’ Brands Group said it’s in preliminary discussions with Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby’s and Jimmy John’s Sandwiches. Dunkin’ shares jumped 16% to $104.87. Dunkin’, based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 13,000 Dunkin’ stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects for more federal economic stimulus this year appear all but dead, clouding the future for the unemployed, for small businesses and for the U.S. economy as a whole. Now, with confirmed COVID cases surging across the United States, so is the risk that the economy could weaken again as more people choose to hunker down at home — and that even more stimulus might be needed next year than negotiators in Washington are contemplating. Johns Hopkins University data shows that more than 83,000 infections were reported both Friday and Saturday — well above the previous record high.

BEIJING (AP) — China has ordered six U.S.-based news media organizations to file detailed information about their operations in China the latest volley in a months long battle with the Trump administration. The foreign ministry demanded that the bureaus of ABC, The Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, the Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News declare information about their staff, finances, operations and real estate in China within seven days. The announcement came five days after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said six Chinese media companies would have to register as foreign missions, which requires them to file similar information with the U.S. government.

HOUSTON (AP) — In lines of cars stretching more than half a mile, people thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic queue up with other needy people to receive some of the 1 million pounds of food distributed some days by the Houston Food Bank. It’s the largest U.S. food bank and national food bank leaders say they don’t see an end in sight to the demand. The Houston Food Bank first hit the million pound mark in the spring. Distribution now averages 800,000 pounds daily and the food bank still sends a million pounds to Houston charities on some days. Before the pandemic, distribution averaged 450,000 pounds a day.