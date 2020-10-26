Stocks plunge … California restaurants seek fee refunds

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Monday, as virus cases surge and help for the economy from Washington remains nowhere in sight. The S&P 500 had its worst day in a month, falling 64 points, or 1.9%, to 3,400. The Dow dropped 650 points, or 2.3%, to 27,685. Technology companies drove much of the broad sell-off, though losses in communications services, financial and industrial stocks also helped weigh down the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 189, or 1.6%, to 11,358.

NEW YORK (AP) — Energy companies in tandem with crude oil prices today. The energy sectors saw the largest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. All the stocks in the index closed lower. Crude oil futures ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell $1.29 — closing at $38.56 a barrel.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon fared much better than the broader market, recovering from an early loss to close 0.1% higher. But Apple lost an early gain and ended flat. Expectations are high for both companies, and analysts say they’ll report strong results for their latest quarter this week. They and other Big Tech stocks have soared through the pandemic on hopes their growth will only continue as work-from-home and other trends that benefit them accelerate. This upcoming week is the busiest of this quarter’s earnings season, with more than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 index scheduled to report.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization says national lockdowns could be avoided to fight the latest surge of coronavirus cases if people are willing to make sacrifices and “if everyone plays their part.” At a press briefing today, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, said she hoped countries would use other tools to stop transmission, including strengthening their surveillance, testing and contact tracing systems. Van Kerkhove says people should take personal responsibility for everyday decisions, like whether or not they should go out to crowded places, avoiding closed settings and postponing social gatherings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California restaurants are asking state and county officials to refund more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits along with tourism assessments they they’ve been charged despite their businesses being shut down or partially closed because of coronavirus rules. The claims filed say governments forced restaurants to close because of the virus but, in what they describe as a “a cruel twist,” continued to collect the fees. The establishments say they have been threatened with permanent closure if they don’t pay up.