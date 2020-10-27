Stocks drift…Confidence dips…Durable goods orders up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting, as momentum slows a day after Wall Street slumped to its worst loss in a month on worries about rising virus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading after swinging between a loss of 0.1% and a gain of 0.2%. Technology stocks were among the market’s strongest after AMD said it would buy fellow chipmaker Xilinx for $35 billion. They helped counterbalance losses for energy stocks and other areas of the market whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S., so a decline in confidence gets a lot of attention from economists, especially as the U.S. heads into the holiday shopping season. Consumer confidence fell to 85.7 in April as large swaths of the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a better-than-expected 1.9% in September with a key category that tracks business investment showing a solid gain as well. The Commerce Department says the September rise in durable goods orders followed a smaller 0.4% increase in August and was the best gain since an 11.8% surge in July. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending, rose 1% in September after bigger gains in July and August.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the American housing market is strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index shows that home prices were up 5.2% in August from a year earlier. The gain was stronger than economists had expected.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients. The drugmaker says it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients. Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients. U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.