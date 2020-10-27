Stocks fall…Pfizer tweaks timeline…Medicare will cover

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling as momentum slows following Wall Street’s worst day in a month on worries about rising virus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in afternoon trading after earlier swinging between small gains and losses. Most of the stocks in the index were lower, particularly oil producers and other companies whose profits tend to track the strength of the economy. Counterbalancing them were technology stocks, which rose after AMD said it would buy fellow chipmaker Xilinx for $35 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer, one of the leaders in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, is tweaking its timeline for when it will know if its experimental two-dose shot works. Pfizer executives had expected data from their 44,000-person international study would show by Oct. 31 how well it prevents coronavirus infections. But on a conference call Tuesday to discuss the company’s third-quarter results, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the answer may not come until next week. Pfizer saw its third-quarter profit plunge 71%, mainly due to an $8.1 billion gain a year earlier. Still, Pfizer raised its profit forecasts slightly for 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Trump administration official says Medicare will cover the yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine free for older people under a policy change expected to be announced soon. The coming announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services aims to align the time-consuming process for securing Medicare coverage of a new vaccine, drug or treatment with the rapid campaign to have a virus vaccine ready for initial distribution as early as the end of 2020. It’s questionable under normal circumstances if Medicare can pay for a drug that receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The new policy will try to resolve that. The official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss a pending regulation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a week before Election Day, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to face a grilling by Republican senators who accuse the tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Democrats are trying to expand the discussion to include other issues such as the companies’ heavy impact on local news. The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday. The CEOs have agreed to appear remotely after having been threatened with subpoenas.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from a coronavirus outbreak that cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year. Ninety percent of casinos have reopened, but they are operating at restricted levels. The head of the gambling industry’s national trade group says additional financial aid is needed for casinos and their workers. In an online speech Tuesday at a casino conference, American Gaming Association President Bill Miller said the industry is coming back but needs a hand.