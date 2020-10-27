Stocks mostly lower … Pfizer dials back vaccine schedule

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes closed mostly lower today, adding a day after the S&P 500 had its worst drop in a month. Most of the stocks in the benchmark index fell, particularly banks, oil producers and other companies whose profits tend to track the strength of the economy. Those losses outweighed gains in technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Worries about rising coronavirus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy have pumped the brakes on the market’s momentum. The S&P 500 fell 10 points to 3,390, while the Dow lost 222 and the Nasdaq composite rose 72.

UNDATED (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer, one of the leaders in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, is tweaking its timeline for when it will know if its experimental two-dose shot works. Pfizer executives had expected data from their 44,000-person international study would show by Oct. 31 how well it prevents coronavirus infections. But on a conference call to discuss the company’s third-quarter results, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the answer may not come until next week. Pfizer saw its third-quarter profit plunge 71%, mainly due to an $8.1 billion gain a year earlier. Still, Pfizer raised its profit forecasts slightly for 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago have prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place. The rules take effect Friday and will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity. The state’s public health director says positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days. Officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions .

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $13.9 billion, or $1.82 per share. The software giant has benefited from an COVID-19-fueled trend of working and learning from home that boosted demand for its cloud computing services and workplace productivity products, such as email and video conferencing. It posted revenue of $37.2 billion in the July-September period, up 12% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $35.8 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it’s T-Mobile and its TVision service with live news, entertainment and sports channels, starting at $10 a month. It launches for T-Mobile postpaid subscribers Nov. 1 and all customers next year. T-Mobile says it’s aiming to offer a simpler and and cheaper service for people dissatisfied with cable. But it’s entering a crowded field of competing streaming services that are also aiming to do just that. And most have found it difficult to sustain low prices over time.