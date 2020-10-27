Stocks wobble…Durable goods orders up…Home prices gain

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling in early trading on Wall Street as hopes for a pre-election economic stimulus package slipped further away and as virus cases continued to increase. The S&P 500 was little changed after the first few minutes of trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly. Drugmaker Eli Lilly slumped in the early going after reporting earnings that fell well short of what analysts were expecting. European markets fell and Treasury yields moved lower.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients. The drugmaker says it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients. Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients. U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn’t seem to be helping them.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a better-than-expected 1.9% in September with a key category that tracks business investment showing a solid gain as well. The Commerce Department says the September rise in durable goods orders followed a smaller 0.4% increase in August and was the best gain since an 11.8% surge in July. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending, rose 1% in September after bigger gains in July and August.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the American housing market is strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index shows that home prices were up 5.2% in August from a year earlier. The gain was stronger than economists had expected.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — AMD is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers. The deal puts AMD in a place it wants to be; competing more fiercely with Intel. The deal is expected to close by the end of next year. It still needs approval from shareholders of both companies.