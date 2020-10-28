Stocks dive, Ford, UPS beat estimates, Visa misses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow dropped 943 points or 3.4%, to 26,519.95 today on Wall Street as surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threaten more business shutdowns and pain for the economy. The S&P dropped 119.65 points or 3.5% to 3,271.03 its third straight loss. The index has now given up 5.6% so far this week and is on track for its biggest weekly fall since March, when markets were in a downward spiral. The Nasdaq composite slumped 426.48 points, or 3.7%, to 11,004.87. The selling was widespread, and 96% of stocks in the S&P fell.

DETROIT 9AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks. The automaker says it made $2.39 billion, or 60 cents per share, as factories edged back to normal after the pandemic forced them to close earlier in the year. Net income was more than five times what it was a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 65 cents per share, trouncing Wall Street estimates of 20 cents. The company also took in revenue of $37.5 billion. That was slightly below estimates of $35.73 billion from analysts polled by FactSet.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing will cut more jobs as it continues to lose money and revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes. The company said today that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down 30,000 from the start of this year. That is far deeper than the 19,000 reduction that the company announced three months ago. Boeing is updating its plans for jobs on the same day it’s reporting a $449 million loss for the third quarter, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, however. Revenue tumbled 29% to $14.14 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, said profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter. With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5%. Profit jumped 12% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share. But costs are rising too, and that is weighing on the company’s shares. Excluding one-time items, UPS says it earned $2.28 per share, which is 42 cents more than Wall Street had expected. Its revenue of $21.24 billion also easily tops analyst projections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Visa Inc. said its fiscal fourth quarter profits dropped 29% due to fewer dollars crossing on its namesake payment network while the world was in the grips of a pandemic-caused recession. The company posted a profit of $2.14 billion, or 97 cents per share, down from a profit of $3.03 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Visa recognizes revenue from the quarter before, so the payments activity that ended June 30 is reflected in the profits that the company reported today. The April 1 to June 30 period was when the U.S. and the rest of the world was being hard hit by the pandemic’s outbreak, so payments and transactions plunged sharply.