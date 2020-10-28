Stocks tumble on virus fears

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world are falling sharply on worries that the worsening pandemic will push governments to bring back restrictions on businesses. The S&P 500 was 1.7% lower in early trading on Wall Street, heading for a third straight loss. It’s already down 3.8% this week, a bigger drop than the index has had in a full week since mid-June. Markets were dropping even more sharply in Europe, where investors are bracing for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Crude oil prices tumbled on worries about demand, and Treasury yields retrenched again as investors sought safety.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing will cut more jobs as it continues to lose money and revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes. The company says it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down 30,000 from the start of this year. That is far deeper than the 19,000 reduction that the company announced three months ago. Boeing is updating its plans for jobs on the same day it’s reporting a $449 million loss for the third quarter, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, however. Revenue tumbled 29% to $14.14 billion.

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS says profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter. With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5%. Profit jumped 12% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share. Per-share earnings with unusual items removed were $2.28, which is 42 cents more than Wall Street had expected. Its revenue of $21.24 billion also easily topped analyst projections.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says Iranian hackers posed as conference organizers in Germany and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to break into the email accounts of “high-profile” people with spoofed invitations. The tech company says it detected attempts by the hacking group it calls Phosphorus to trick former government officials, policy experts and academics. The targets included more than 100 prominent people invited by the hackers to the Munich Security Conference, which is attended by world leaders each February, and the upcoming Think 20 Summit, which begins later this week in Saudi Arabia but is happening online-only this year.

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose, allowing fuel to leak. The automaker hasn’t figured out how it will fix the problem, but it will start notifying owners around Dec. 20. Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017. The documents don’t say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. They say that owners could smell fuel or see leaks. Messages were left seeking comment from Volkswagen.