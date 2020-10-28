Stocks tumble on virus worries

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street and around the world amid worries that the worsening pandemic will mean more restrictions on businesses and drag down the economy. The S&P 500 was down 2.7% in afternoon trading and is headed for a third straight loss. It’s already down 4.8% this week and threatening to post its biggest weekly fall since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 770 points, or 2.8%, and the Nasdaq composite slumped 2.8%. Markets also fell in Europe, where investors are bracing for more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. Crude oil prices were tumbling, and Treasury yields fell again.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed to buy initial doses of an experimental COVID-19 antibody drug from Eli Lilly that patients could receive if federal regulators allow it on an emergency basis. Lilly has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow use of the drug in mild to moderately ill patients, based on partial results from a mid-stage study suggesting it may help them clear the virus sooner. There were hints the drug might help avoid hospitalization, but more study is needed. Earlier this week, the government stopped a study of Lilly’s drug in hospitalized patients after it seemed the drug was not helping those more seriously ill patients.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With next week’s election looming, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are being scolded by Republicans at a Senate hearing for alleged anti-conservative bias in the companies’ social media platforms. And the CEOs are being put on notice about potential restrictions that may be coming. Some lawmakers are looking to challenge the companies’ long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech. Sen. Roger Wicker says “the time has come for that free pass to end.” The Mississippi Republican heads the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and says the laws governing online speech must be updated because “the openness and freedom of the internet are under attack.”

ROME (AP) — Italian regulators opened an investigation into Google over alleged abuse of its dominant role in the country’s online ad market, adding to the global scrutiny that the Silicon Valley company is facing. The Italian Competition Authority said it suspects the U.S. tech giant of using the vast amounts of data it collects through its various services to prevent rivals in the digital advertising market from competing effectively. The watchdog said it carried out a joint inspection of Google’s offices with Italian tax police on Tuesday. Google said it would work constructively with Italian authorities.

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired. The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to 2013, covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup. Toyota said Wednesday the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them. A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether there have been any crashes or injuries. Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to customers.