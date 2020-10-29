Stocks broadly higher, Apple down, Starbucks beats forecasts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street today after shaking off a wobbly start. The S&P rose 39.08 points or 1.2% to 3,310.11 following encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer from its coronavirus-induced coma. The gain was less than half of what the benchmark index lost a day earlier. The Dow gained 139.16 points, or 0.5%, to 26,659.11. The index had been down 229 points and as high as 371 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fared better than the rest of the market. It climbed 180.72 points, or 1.6%, to 11,185.59.

UNDATED (AP) — Apple didn’t get its usual late-September surge in sales from its latest iPhone models, but still managed to eke out a slight increase in revenue during the July-September quarter, although profits fell. Apple’s revenue rose to $64.7 billion slightly beating analysts estimates. Profit, meanwhile, dropped 7% from the year-ago quarter. Apple’s stock dropped more than 4% in extended trading. Investors may have been jarred by a significant decline in iPhone sales, which plunged 21% from last year to $26.4 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks saw faster-than-expected recovery in the U.S. and China in its fiscal fourth quarter, giving it confidence as it heads into the holiday season. Global same-store sales fell 9% from the prior year, a better showing than the 12% to 17% drop Starbucks anticipated in July. U.S. same-store sales were down 9% in the July-September period, while China’s fell 3%. Revenue fell 8% from the prior year to $6.2 billion. But, according to analysts polled by FactSet, that was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. Starbucks reported earnings of 33 cents per share, also beating analysts’ forecast of 31 cents.

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. A JetBlue spokesman said today that the airline still plans to limit seating through the holidays but hasn’t decided how many seats to leave empty. Southwest plans to end blocking middle seats on Dec. 1. And Delta and Alaska Airlines say they will limit capacity on flights through Jan. 6, but will end the policy early next year. The airlines are backing away from seat blocking as the number of passengers slowly rises.

NEW YORK (AP) — The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York’s famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly reduced offering price from LVMH in Paris. LVMH will now pay $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion price tag the companies agreed to earlier. The owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi along with a basket of wine and champagne brands, appeared to walk away from buying Tiffany last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay because of the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs. But the reasons for its cold feet seemed to shift, and there was pressure from investors on both sides to make a deal happen.