Stocks push higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing upward after better-than-expected reports on the economy helped stabilize Wall Street following its worst drop in more than four months. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher following encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer from its coronavirus-induced coma. Economists warn that big challenges still lie ahead, though. The S&P 500 is coming off a 3.5% tumble Wednesday on worries about the worsening pandemic. Crude oil prices continue to slide.

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Exxon said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston. The oil industry has been struggling all year after prices fell well below what producers need to break even. Exxon recently announced it would cut about 1,600 jobs in Europe and it began a voluntary staff reduction program in Australia. It is also evaluating potential job cuts in Canada.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates haven’t moved much this week after marking a new all-time low last week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged up 2.81% from 2.80% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.78% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.32% from 2.33%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Association of Realtors says pending sales of existing homes fell 2.2% in September. It’s the first monthly contraction of that figure in four months. The report is the latest indicator to show the housing market cooled in September after being strong throughout the summer. Sales of existing homes fell in September as well, and the Commerce Department said sales of newly constructed homes also fell in September.

SEATTLE (AP) — Fair housing organizations are accusing Redfin of systematic racial discrimination, saying in a lawsuit the online real estate broker offers fewer services to homebuyers and sellers in minority communities. The National Fair Housing Alliance described that as a type of digital redlining that has depressed home values and exacerbated historic injustice in the housing market. In a lawsuit filed today in U.S. District Court in Seattle, the groups said a two-year investigation showed Redfin was much less likely to offer realtor services, professional photos, virtual tours, online promotion or commission rebates for homes listed in overwhelmingly minority neighborhoods.