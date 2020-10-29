Stocks stabilize after Wednesday plunge

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher after better-than-expected reports on the economy help stabilize Wall Street following its worst rout in months. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in early trading following encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and on how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer. Economists warn that big challenges still lie ahead, though. Gains for tech stocks are helping to make up for losses for health care and energy stocks. The S&P 500 is coming off a 3.5% tumble yesterday on worries about the worsening pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a sizzling 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter — by far the largest quarterly gain on record — rebounding from an epic plunge in the spring, when the eruption of the coronavirus closed businesses and threw tens of millions out of work. Yet the recovery from the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s remains far from complete. The Commerce Department’s estimate of third-quarter growth regained only about two-thirds of the output that was lost early this year when the economy essentially froze as safety orders forced restaurants, bars and many retailers to shut down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000. That’s the lowest since March but remains historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. Rising confirmed virus cases in nearly every state, along with a cutoff in federal aid, are threatening to weaken the economy in the coming months. As temperatures fall, restaurants and bars will likely serve fewer customers outdoors. And many consumers may increasingly stay home to avoid infection. Those trends could force employers to slash more jobs during the winter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pointing fingers over the failure to deliver coronavirus aid. Pelosi is blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost $2 trillion aid package. Her letter this morning letter to Mnuchin is the latest volley in a blame game over the failed talks, which have cratered before the election. Pelosi says remaining obstacles to an agreement include more than half a dozen big-ticket items, including a testing plan, aid to state and local governments and jobless benefits. Where the talks go after the election is uncertain.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from the party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told The Associated Press on Thursday that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday. Hitt says the FBI is investigating. An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Hitt says there is “no doubt” the theft puts Republicans at a financial disadvantage in the final week of the race.