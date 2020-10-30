Stocks continue their slide

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling again as Wall Street closes out a punishing week and heads for its first back-to-back monthly loss since worries about the pandemic were peaking in March. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in afternoon trading and on pace for a 5.9% loss for the week. The Dow and the Nasdaq were also sharply lower. Worries about whether expectations built too high for some of the stock market’s biggest stars helped drive the losses. Apple, Amazon and Facebook all fell sharply despite reporting better profit for the summer than analysts expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it will reduce the minimum loan level in its small business lending program and waive some fees in an effort to boost participation in a program that has so far provided little assistance to struggling firms. The Fed will now support loans of as low as $100,000 in its Main Street Lending Program, down from an earlier minimum of $250,000. The Main Street program seeks to support small and mid-sized businesses by purchasing 95% of a loan from participating banks.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has notified the state of Wisconsin that it objects to the state’s denial of job-creation tax credits. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. earlier this month said that Foxconn did not qualify for tax breaks based on capital investments and hiring done in 2019. The state economic development agency determined that Foxconn only hired 281 full-time employees who are eligible to count toward tax credits at its facility in southeastern Wisconsin and made just $300 million in capital expenditures. Taiwan-based Foxconn disputes those numbers and said it a letter today that it hopes to resolve the disagreement within 30 days.

UNDATED (AP) — A study testing an experimental antibody drug for the coronavirus has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says independent monitors recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients on oxygen or ventilators because of a potential safety problem. The study can continue to test the two-antibody drug combo in hospitalized patients who need little or no extra oxygen. Other studies in mild or moderately ill people also are continuing. This month, a study testing a similar drug from Eli Lilly in hospitalized patients was paused and later stopped because the drug didn’t seem to help. Experts say previous testing suggests these antibody drugs may help most when given early in infection.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix is raising most of its U.S. prices by 8% to 13% as its video streaming service rides a wave of rising popularity spurred by government-imposed lockdowns that corralled people at home during the fight against the pandemic. The increases imposed today boost the cost of Netflix’s most popular U.S. streaming plan by $1 to $14 per month while a premium plan that allows more people to watch the service on different screens simultaneously will now cost $2 more at $18 per month. The higher prices may test the bounds of Netflix’s popularity amid tougher and cheaper competition from the likes of Disney, Apple and Amazon.