Stocks crumble, Exxon Q3 loss, Walmart reverses Gun policy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharp drops in Apple, Facebook and other big technology companies ended a miserable week on Wall Street on another sour note. The S&P 40.15 points or 1.2% to 3,269.96, sealing back-to-back weekly losses and the second straight losing month for the benchmark index since March. Surging coronavirus cases, Washington’s failure to deliver badly needed aid and uncertainty about the presidential election have all cast a pall on markets. The Dow fell 157.71 points, or 0.6%, to 26,501.60. The Nasdaq composite gave up 274 points, or 2.5%, to 10,911.59. The tech-heavy index is within 0.6% of a “correction,” Wall Street-speak for a decline of 10% or more from an all-time high.

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil reported its third consecutive quarter of losses as the global pandemic curtails travel and cripples global economic activity. The energy giant on Friday posted a $680 million third-quarter loss and revenue tumbled to $46.2 billion, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The string of losses and what could be a money-losing year is new territory for Exxon Mobil. The price of U.S. benchmark crude has fallen 40% since the start of the year. The cost for a barrel of oil tumbled 10% just this week as coronavirus infections surged in the U.S. and abroad.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores. On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. But today, it said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated. The moves come after several days of protests, widespread vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems. The Arkansas-based retailer sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

UNDATED (AP) — Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the U.S. now has 9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state. It took two weeks to reach the mark from 8 million, the fastest jump of 1 million yet. It had taken more than three weeks for the total to rise from 7 million to 8 million. Confirmed U.S. cases are on the rise in 47 states. Deaths are up 14% over the past two weeks, averaging more than 800 every day. The virus has now killed more than 229,000 Americans.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has hired away Delta Airlines’ CFO to fill the automaker’s top financial job. The company says that Paul Jacobson will start the new position on Dec. 1. The 48-year-old Jacobson has been the airline’s CFO for the past eight years. GM says in a statement that Jacobson joined Delta as a financial analyst in 1997 and also served as senior vice president and treasurer.