Stocks tumble again

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling again as Wall Street closes out a punishing week and its first back-to-back monthly loss since worries about the pandemic were first peaking in March. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in morning trading, putting it on pace for a 6% loss for the week, which would be its worst since March. It’s also on track for a 3.2% drop for October. Worries about whether expectations built too high for some of the stock market’s biggest stars helped drive the losses. Apple, Amazon and Facebook all fell sharply despite reporting better profit for the summer than analysts expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.4% in September, a slightly better gain than expected but still well below the big increases seen in May and June. The September gain marks the fifth straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, since the virus erupted in early spring and flattened the economy. But the recent gains in consumer spending have been been slight and reflect an economy weakened by the virus and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and benefits for U.S. workers grew slowly this summer as employers sought to hold the line on pay gains in the midst of the pandemic. The Labor Department says workers’ total compensation rose 0.5% in the July-September quarter, the second straight quarter of slower growth in wages. That’s down from 0.8% in the first three months of the year. For the year ending in September, wages and benefits increased 2.4%, the slowest pace in three years. The data comes from the Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index, which measures pay changes for workers that keep their jobs. The data isn’t affected by the mass layoffs in the spring.

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is reporting its third consecutive quarter of losses as the global pandemic curtails travel and cripples global economic activity. The energy giant posted a $680 million third-quarter loss as revenue tumbled to $46.2 billion, down from $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year. The string of losses and what could be a money-losing year is new territory for Exxon Mobil. The price of U.S. benchmark crude has fallen 40% since the start of the year. The cost for a barrel of oil tumbled 10% just this week as coronavirus infections surged in the U.S. and abroad.

LONDON (AP) — A leading industry group says the global travel and tourism industry is on course to lose 174 million jobs this year if restrictions to curb the coronavirus remain in place. The projection from the World Travel & Tourism Council is lower than previously expected largely because of a rebound in countries such as China. In June, the group warned that there could be 197 million job losses worldwide in a sector that many countries are hugely reliant on economically. The industry group is urging more testing at airports to replace quarantine requirements that discourage travel.