Saturday BusinessMinute

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharp drops in Apple, Facebook and other big technology companies ended a miserable week on Wall Street on another sour note. The S&P sealed back-to-back weekly losses and the second straight losing month for the benchmark index since March. The S&P fell 195.43 points, or 5.6% for the week. The Dow lost 1,833.97 points, or 6.5%. The Nasdaq dropped 636.69 points, or 5.5%. The Russell 2000 gave up 102.02 points, or 6.2%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches. Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin’ Brands’ debt that Inspire will be taking on. The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin’ Brands’ shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin’ Brands’ stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks. Dunkin’, based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin’ stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

UNDATED (AP) — A federal judge has postponed President Donald Trump’s threatened shutdown of the popular short-form video app TikTok, siding with a Pennsylvania comedian and two other TikTok creators who say Trump’s order hampers their free speech. On Friday, a U.S. District Judge blocked an upcoming Commerce Department action that would have effectively banned TikTok in the U.S. by cutting it off from vital technical services. The Trump administration has said TikTok is a security threat, citing its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and the possibility that the Chinese government could spy on users. Trump’s executive order was set to take effect Nov. 12.

NEW YORK (AP) — The push to hire temporary workers has begun in earnest this holiday season, in some cases weeks earlier than last year. But the pandemic has reshaped the kinds of jobs retailers are recruiting for. As more shoppers have shifted to online shopping, stores are searching for new roles like those who man the curbside pickup area or concierges who make sure shoppers are abiding by social distancing rules. And despite the millions of people out of work, some retailers are reporting challenges in finding workers, particularly for warehouse jobs that tend to be in rural areas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Sunday, millions of Americans who have lost health insurance in an economy shaken by the coronavirus can sign up for taxpayer-subsidized coverage. It’s not a new COVID relief program from the government but the return of annual sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.” Open enrollment takes place Nov. 1-Dec. 15. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs HealthCare.gov, says premiums are down slightly on average for 2021 and most people will have at least three insurers from which to pick plans. President Donald Trump is pressing the Supreme Court to overturn “Obamacare,” but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging people to sign up anyway.