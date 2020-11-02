Higher closings…Restaurant woes…Depp libel loss

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher Monday at the beginning of a potentially turbulent week for markets. The S&P rose 1.2% after more companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and as reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. That followed gains across Europe and Asia following better-than-expected economic data there. The Dow gained 423.45 points. The S&P rose 40.28 to 3,310.24. The Nasdaq picked up 46.02 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury is projecting that it will need to borrow $617 billion in the final three months of 2020 as the government boosts the sale of Treasury securities to cover record budget deficits. Treasury Department officials said Monday that the $617 billion in marketable borrowing for this quarter would be up 35.9% from the $454 billion that the government borrowed in the July-September quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — The prosecution of Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami for violating U.S. sanctions has run into another snag after a federal judge allowed one of his co-defendants to withdraw a guilty plea over allegations U.S. attorneys withheld evidence in the case. The surprise move follows the arrest in September of the key informant in the case for lying to investigators and similar disclosure-related issues discovered in another high-profile sanctions case against an Iranian businessman.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic was the final blow for many restaurant chains, which were already struggling with growth in third-party delivery and consumers’ migration away from shopping malls. On Sunday, Friendly’s — an 85-year-old East Coast chain known for its ice cream — was the latest to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has lost his high-stakes libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater.” A British judge said he believed the actor had abused his ex-wife and that she frequently feared for her life. Justice Andrew Nicol said Monday that the defendants had proved that what they published was “substantially true.” Depp’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision.