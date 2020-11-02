Stocks higher, Malls file for bankruptcy, COVID cases rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, although major indexes have pulled back a bit from earlier highs. The Nasdaq was in the red in afternoon trading after posting gains earlier in the day. More companies reported stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street feared and reports on manufacturing came in better than expected. But, uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 virus spread and tomorrow’s election outcome are still weighing on the markets.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s an incredibly busy week for markets, with the Federal Reserve announcing its latest interest-rate decision and the government releasing its monthly jobs report. The headliner is Election Day and what it means for the country and the prospect of more stimulus for the economy. Many professional investors say they plan to hold steady through whatever volatility the election creates. The feared scenario for investors is a contested election, where it could take weeks for a winner of the White House to emerge. Markets famously hate uncertainty, and many along Wall Street expect stocks to drop in such a scenario.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two mall operators filed for bankruptcy protection today. CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust said their malls will remain open as they go through the bankruptcy process. Even before the virus, malls have struggled to attract shoppers who are increasingly shopping online or elsewhere. Now, the pandemic has forced tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, CBL operates 107 malls across the U.S., including EastGate Mall in Cincinnati. Philadelphia-based PREIT has more than 20 properties, including Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. Aspen said today that if ongoing trials bring international health authorities to endorse the J&J vaccine as effective and safe, it would be produced at Aspen’s manufacturing facility in Port Elizabeth in South Africa. The company said the facility has a capacity to manufacture more than 300 million doses of the vaccine a year.

UNDATED (AP) — Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate. Missouri, like many Midwestern states, is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization.