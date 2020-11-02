Stocks higher…Manufacturing, construction gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks opened broadly higher on Wall Street as the market climbs back from its worst week since March. The S&P rose 1.1% in the first few minutes of trading, following gains in overseas markets. Technology and health care companies were among the biggest gainers in the early going. The market has been struggling in recent weeks as coronavirus cases surge in the U.S. and Europe and as uncertainty looms over the presidential election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing posted a strong gain in October to the highest level in two years even as coronavirus cases were beginning to surge again in many parts of the country. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said today that its manufacturing index rose by 3.9 percentage-points to a reading of 59.3% last month, up from 55.4% in September. It was the highest level for this closely watched barometer of manufacturing health since September 2018. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain.. The Commerce Department reported that the September gain followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection. All 130 of its locations will remain open while it restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Substantially all of its assets are being sold to the restaurant company, Amici Partners Group. The pandemic has hit the restaurant sector hard, particularly those that rely on people in their dining rooms. At least 10 chains have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic began this year.

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s is hiring a new chief diversity officer as it struggles with charges of harassment and racism at all levels of the company. Reginald Miller will become the company’s global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer next week. He was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp., the owner of brands such as The North Face and Timberland. Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook last November after he admitted sending explicit text messages to an employee.