Market gains…Debut delayed…Cruise suspension

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street posted solid gains on Election Day, sending the S&P 500 up 1.8%. More than anything, what investors hope for is a clear winner to emerge relatively soon from the election. Whether that’s President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is secondary. But if Biden wins, as polls suggest, the thought is that could open the door to a big support package for the economy, particularly if the Democrats also take control of the Senate. Treasury yields also climbed Tuesday, and a gauge of investor fear in the U.S. stock market receded amid the widespread rally.

HONG KONG (AP) — The planned stock market debut of the world’s biggest online finance company, Ant Group, in Shanghai and Hong Kong has been suspended, disrupting a record-setting $34.5 billion initial public offering that highlighted China’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Shanghai stock exchange cited regulatory changes in Ant’s industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements but gave no other details Tuesday. Ant said later it would suspend its Hong Kong debut.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths from COVID-19. Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked as one of the nation’s worst hot spots for the virus. The state’s daily average of new cases has risen by 44% over the past two weeks, and researchers at Johns Hopkins University say that’s the fourth-worst mark in the country for new cases per capita. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate has risen over the past two weeks to 14.72%. Wisconsin has seen 2,102 deaths from the virus.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A cruise ship industry group says its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety. On Friday, federal health officials issued new rules that will enable large cruise ships to start sailing again in U.S. waters, though not immediately. The cruise industry group estimates that the suspension of cruises snuffed out more than $25 billion in economic activity and 164,000 American jobs.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM say they have agreed to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion-euro government coronavirus bailout. The decision Tuesday clears the way for the government to agree to free up the next instalment of a 3.4 billion-euro ($3.96 billion) lifeline to help the KLM survive the sharp downturn in air travel amid the pandemic. The package is made up of a 1 billion-euro loan and 2.4 billion euros in guarantees for bank loans.