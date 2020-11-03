Stocks rally…Ant Group debut suspended…New French rules

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying as Election Day finally arrives. The S&P 500 was 2.3% higher in morning trading. More than anything, what investors hope for is a clear winner to emerge relatively soon from the election. Whether that’s President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is secondary. But if Biden wins, as polls suggest, the thought is that could open the door to a big support package for the economy, particularly if the Democrats also take control of the Senate. Treasury yields climbed in a sign of lessened pessimism, and a gauge of investor fear in the U.S. stock market receded.

NEW YORK (AP) — The election is dominating investors’ attention, but plenty of other market-moving events are looming this week. The Federal Reserve is meeting on interest-rate policy and will announce its decision on Thursday. Its earlier moves to slash interest rates to record lows and to step forcefully into bond markets to push prices higher have helped Wall Street soar since March.

HONG KONG (AP) — The planned stock market debut of the world’s biggest online finance company, Ant Group, in Shanghai and Hong Kong has been suspended, disrupting a record-setting $34.5 billion initial public offering that highlighted China’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Shanghai stock exchange cited regulatory changes in Ant’s industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements but gave no other details Tuesday. Ant said later it would suspend its Hong Kong debut.

PARIS (AP) — French supermarkets are banned from selling flowers and books but they can sell baby care products, according to a decree published today. It lays out new rules for what are considered “essential” items during a monthlong lockdown effort to slow coronavirus infections. Supermarkets are sealing off aisles or taking products off shelves based on the new rules. Small businesses like florists and bookstores say they are being unfairly punished because they were forced to close.

LONDON (AP) — A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combatting the pandemic. The government said in a statement that testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.