Stocks rally…No sail…Pilots take cuts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying Tuesday as Election Day finally arrives. The S&P 500 was 1.8% higher in afternoon trading. More than anything, what investors hope for is a clear winner to emerge relatively soon from the election. Treasury yields climbed in a sign of lessened pessimism, and a gauge of investor fear in the U.S. stock market receded.

NEW YORK (AP) — Arista Networks jumped 15.8% to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the cloud-networking company reported a 19% drop in net income that nevertheless topped analysts’ forecasts. Gartner rose 11.6% after its results for the latest quarter blew past analysts’ expectations.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A cruise ship industry group says its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, The announcement comes just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM say they have agreed to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion-dollar government coronavirus bailout. The decision clears the way for the government to agree to free up the next instalment of a nearly four-billion-dollar lifeline to help the KLM survive the sharp downturn in air travel amid the pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — A second lockdown in England is set to come into force this week. It’s a big blow to businesses that sweeps away any hopes that the British economy might have recovered by the end of this year a large proportion of the near 25% drop endured in the spring. The economy is now expected to end the year around 12.5% smaller than when it started.