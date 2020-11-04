Stocks rally, Ford SUV recall, Ride-hailing giants win in Ca

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street today, sending the S&P index up 74.42 points, or 2.2%, 74.42 points as investors embraced the upside of more gridlock in Washington. With Republicans edging closer to retaining control of the Senate, prospects dimmed for the tax increases and tighter regulations on businesses that investors expected if Democrats scored an electoral sweep. However, a big stimulus effort for the economy that some on Wall Street say is needed now also seems unlikely. The Dow added 367.63 points, or 1.3%, to 27,847.66. The Nasdaq gained 430.21 points, or 3.9%, to 11,590.78.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes. The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered in 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter. The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes. Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — App-based companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash have dodged a potentially devastating blow to their industry by carving out an exemption from a California law that required them to classify their drivers as employees instead of contractors. California has one of the strictest laws in the nation for determining when a company must treat its workers as employees with benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and sick days. Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Instacart and others sought to get out of those requirements. After failing in court they succeeded in convincing voters to give them an exemption from most of the law.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. A government agency reports has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who were infected by minks. Denmark is one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year, roughly 40% of the global mink production. According to government estimates, culling the country’s 15 million minks could cost up to $785 million.

MEXICO CITY, MExico (AP) — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet has resumed flights and is pledging to pay back wages owed its employees, after the carrier suspended flights for three days, citing cash flow and maintenance issues. The Mexican government consumer protection agency issued an alert yesterdy warning about “the risk of establishing commercial relationships” with the airline, noting that “for the last several months it has faced various problems in operating its business.” By this afternoon, Mexico City’s international airport listed five domestic Interjet flights as having taken off.