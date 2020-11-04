Stocks rally

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street after spinning through an election night dominated by surprises and sharp swings. The S&P 500 was up 3.3% in early afternoon trading and on pace for its best day in seven months. Analysts said the gains came as markets saw the upside of political control in Washington remaining split between Democrats and Republicans. But it followed up on a tumultuous overnight session where U.S. stock futures and bond yields swung up, down and back again as results showed a race that’s still too early to call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Tech stocks are continuing their strong run.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials are meeting this week with the economy facing growing threats from a resurgence of the coronavirus and from Congress’ failure to provide any further aid for struggling individuals and businesses. Yet the Fed will likely end its latest policy meeting tomorrow by deciding to wait before determining whether or how to expand the economic support it has been supplying through ultra-low interest rates. The central bank has been buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to hold down long-term borrowing rates to encourage spending. And it has kept its key short-term rate, which influences many corporate and individual loans, near zero.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters have rejected an attempt to reinstate affirmative action programs in public hiring, contracting and college admissions. With more than 11 million votes tallied, Proposition 16 had just 44 percent approval. The result keeps in place a 1996 ban on the government granting preferential treatment based on race and gender. Supporters said affirmative action programs would expand opportunities for people who still face systemic racism and sexism in education and at work. Opponents said the government should treat every person equally.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry has won big at the polls as three states authorized legal sports betting and three others either approved or expanded casino gambling. Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That means that more than half the country could have legal sports betting by the end of the year. Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations. Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks. Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer. It also eliminated some wagering limits. One expert says “it appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling.”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says the government wants to cull all minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans. She said Wednesday a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. Denmark is one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. According to government estimates, culling the country’s 15 million minks could cost up to $785 million.